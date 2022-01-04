One of the biggest stars of Tamil Nadu, Ajith Kumar, was returning to the big screen after 3 years with his most awaited action thriller, Valimai, on January 13. The fans had been waiting for the release of this film for a long time, and just when the D-Day was round the corner, there is heartbreaking news for all involved.

Our highly placed sources have confirmed that Valimai is no longer releasing during the Pongal period. "The Tamil Nadu government has taken the harsh call of closing cinema halls due to the rising Covid-19 cases. This leaves the producers of Valimai with no option but to delay the release. Ajith Kumar fans will have to wait a little longer for their Thala to be back on the screen again," a source from Tamil Nadu told Bollywood Hungama.

The Government announcement is round the corner. "It's sad, but extreme situations need extreme decisions. Be assured, fans will get to witness Valimai only on the big screen once the scenario is back to normal. It's a promise from the makers to fans of Ajith Kumar as the power of the Thala of Tamil Industry can be experienced only on the big screen."

Ajith Kumar's Valimai will now release around summer period if the scenario is back to normal. One awaits an official announcement now from the Tamil Nadu government, as that would be followed by the announcement of team Valimai.

Also Read: BREAKING: CBFC asks for 15 cuts in Valimai; Ajith Kumar-starrer passed with a U/A certificate

