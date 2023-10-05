Film Heritage Foundation and PVR Inox have joined hands to organize a special film festival to celebrate filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's cinema as he completes 45 years in the film industry. This film festival promises to take cinephiles on a memorable journey through Vidhu Vinod Chopra's remarkable filmography. For younger viewers, this will be an opportunity to watch Chopra's early films on the big screen for the first time.

BREAKING: 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 1942: A Love Story, Parinda to re-release in cinemas as Vidhu Vinod Chopra completes 45 years in the film industry

The gripping thriller Khamosh (1986), which enjoys a cult following and is not available on any streaming platform, is likely to be a big draw. As will be his first feature film, Sazaye Maut (1989), a noir thriller that signalled his entry as a filmmaker of great promise. The gangster drama Parinda (1989) is one of the early films of the genre, while the musical super hit 1942: A Love Story (1994) and the multi-textured Mission Kashmir (2000) kick-started many careers of the film industry. Each film represents a unique facet of Chopra's storytelling skills.

Audiences will also get a glimpse of Chopra's ouvre as a producer with Parineeta (2005), Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006) and 3 Idiots (2009).

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Founder-Director of Film Heritage Foundation said, "When I was a student at FTII and saw Khamosh for the first time, it was a moment of inspiration for us. From that point onwards, Vinod Chopra the director has fascinated me. It was a long cherished dream to organize a film festival to reintroduce Vinod's filmmaking journey starting with Sazaye Maut, Khamosh and Parinda. His craft and his passion are in full display here, and I believe these films will be an inspiration to younger filmmakers as well."

Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR-INOX Leisure Limited said, "We are thrilled to join hands with the Film Heritage Foundation in organizing this cinematic celebration, marking 45 years of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's incredible journey in the film industry. This film festival is not just a tribute to his outstanding contributions but also a testament to the power of storytelling that transcends boundaries and brings people together. We invite cinephiles across India to join us in this extraordinary cinematic journey at our multiplex, where we promise to deliver an unforgettable experience."

The film festival is planned from October 13 to October 19. It will run in PVR-Inox cinemas across 28 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and many others.

Also Read: Aamir Khan greets fans in his new look; video goes viral

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.