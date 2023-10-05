comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born teaser to be attached to Akshay Kumar-led Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue in cinemas

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born teaser to be attached to Akshay Kumar-led Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue in cinemas

The teaser of Ganapath will be attached to Mission Raniganj, scheduled for release on October 6, 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

September is set to bring a double delight for film enthusiasts, and the credit for the same goes to producer Jackky Bhagnani and his esteemed production banner, Pooja Entertainment. This month, cinephiles can look forward to not one but two films, Ganapath and Mission Raniganj. The teaser of Ganapath will be attached to Mission Raniganj, scheduled for release on October 6, 2023.

Boasting top-notch visual effects, a grand scale, and a riveting storyline, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.

In parallel, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue presents an impactful and inspiring trailer, chronicling the heroic mission of India's unsung hero, Jaswant Gill. This portrayal has generated immense excitement and anticipation among avid moviegoers.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, in collaboration with Good Co., is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is scheduled for a global release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jackky Bhagnani leads an all-star cast of Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani among others for F1 weekend in Doha

More Pages: Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection

