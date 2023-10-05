The teaser of Ganapath will be attached to Mission Raniganj, scheduled for release on October 6, 2023.

Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born teaser to be attached to Akshay Kumar-led Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue in cinemas

September is set to bring a double delight for film enthusiasts, and the credit for the same goes to producer Jackky Bhagnani and his esteemed production banner, Pooja Entertainment. This month, cinephiles can look forward to not one but two films, Ganapath and Mission Raniganj. The teaser of Ganapath will be attached to Mission Raniganj, scheduled for release on October 6, 2023.

Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born teaser to be attached to Akshay Kumar-led Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue in cinemas

Boasting top-notch visual effects, a grand scale, and a riveting storyline, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.

In parallel, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue presents an impactful and inspiring trailer, chronicling the heroic mission of India's unsung hero, Jaswant Gill. This portrayal has generated immense excitement and anticipation among avid moviegoers.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, in collaboration with Good Co., is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is scheduled for a global release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

More Pages: Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.