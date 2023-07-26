Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront to report about the developments with regards to the censor process of OMG Oh My God 2. On July 13, we were one of the first ones to report that the Examining Committee (EC) of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) referred the Akshay Kumar-starrer to the Revising Committee (RC) due to its content. We also reported how the team of the film is trying its best to get the film and trailer cleared this week or by Monday, July 31 latest so that it can make it in cinemas on August 11.

BREAKING: 20 cuts and ‘Adults only’ certificate for OMG Oh My God 2 as suggested by the CBFC’s Revising Committee

Bollywood Hungama has now heard that the Revising Committee has suggested several modifications in the films, which the makers are not comfortable with. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “In all, the RC has asked for 20 cuts. These include both visual and audio deletions. On top of it, they have also suggested the makers opt for an adults-only certification.”

The source continued, “However, the makers are not comfortable with these cuts as they believe that it’ll affect the essence of the film. They are also not okay with an ‘A’ certificate. After all, they feel that the topic of sex education should be seen by people of all ages. Also, the first part, OMG Oh My God (2012), is very popular with kids. To have an adult certificate for a film in a kid-friendly franchise just doesn’t feel right, in their opinion.”

The source signed off by stating, “There’s a deadlock between the two parties as of now. It remains to be seen if they are able to reach a consensus and whether that happens sooner so that OMG Oh My God 2 can release comfortably on August 11, as scheduled.”

Besides Akshay Kumar, OMG Oh My God 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

