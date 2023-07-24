Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam's upcoming social comedy, OMG 2 (Oh My God 2) is among the most awaited films of 2023. The film was recently in the news for not getting clearance from the censor board in India due to its bold subject of sex education. There was hope for the revising committee to clear the film, but it seems that producers are still in the wait-and-watch mode.

With 18 days left for release, Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 still awaits censor clearance; marketing campaign likely to be affected

According to sources close to the development, the Oh My God 2 team is still awaiting a go-ahead from CBFC. "The OMG 2 team has a trailer cut ready, which they are willing to launch on July 27 and attach to the prints of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, neither the trailer nor the film has been cleared by the CBFC. The censor board believes that the content of OMG 2 is slightly controversial in today's time and age," revealed a source close to the board to Bollywood Hungama.

The OMG 2 team is hoping to get a go-ahead from the censor board in the next 2 days so that they can go ahead with their marketing plan by unveiling the trailer. "It's less than 20 days to go for release and the team is literally on fire to spread awareness around the film. The latest that they can wait is till coming Monday; after that, there will be very little time to release. A 10-Day campaign is needed for OMG 2 from trailer to release and the team is hoping all of it to be settled. Right, there is ample panic amongst the team, and Akshay Kumar too is pulling all his contacts to get OMG 2 cleared for a theatrical release," a source further told us.

The idea is to launch the trailer on July 27, two weeks prior to its theatrical release but if that date is missed, the second launch option is on July 31. It would be interesting to see how the censor board functions in the coming 3 days to clear OMG 2 for its theatrical launch.

