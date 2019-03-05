Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.03.2019 | 9:25 PM IST

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s movie key plot details LEAKED

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films because it has the famous Ayan Mukherji – Ranbir Kapoor collaboration and also because it is the first film where Ranbir will romance his real life girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The movie has garnered a lot of publicity because of this liaison and also as Ayan and Ranbir are doing something in supernatural space for the first time. According to reports, the reason the makers unveiled the logo on the occasion of Mahashivratri which proves that the movie is based on Mythology and the central character played by Ranbir Kapoor is called Shiva and is named after the Lord Shiva himself. Alia Bhatt plays Isha which is another name for Goddess Parvati. This is supposed to be a trilogy with a lot of references to Indian mythology. This is something on the lines of contemporary mythology for today’s commercial films’ audience but with a lot of symbolism and references to the Indian folklore. In the movie, Ranbir gets a Brahmastra, a weapon which can destroy the universe. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan are essaying important roles.

On personal front, both Ranbir and Alia are dating and there were rumours about frequent fights and subsequent rift between them. Alia later spoke to the media and said that right now she is happy with Ranbir and is stable. She also said that she does not want to get married asap but will cross the bridge when she has to.

Ranbir is currently shooting for Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has just wrapped up Kalank and released Gully Boy.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt take down their post related to Brahmastra due to the current Indo-Pak situation

More Pages: Brahmastra Box Office Collection

