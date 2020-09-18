Bollywood Hungama

Bombay Civil court passes an interim order for Akshay Kumar and GOQii’s FAU-G

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar recently announced his association with the game FAU-G after the government of India banned the game, PUBG. However, soon after Akshay Kumar announced his association with game, there were a lot of rumours regarding this being Sushant Singh Rajput’s brainchild. However, in an official statement, GOQii announced that there was no truth to this rumour. While the rumours did not stop, the company reached out to Bombay Civil Court for the same.

Bombay Civil court passes an interim order for Akshay Kumar and GOQii’s FAU-G

The Bombay Civil Court has now issued an interim order that says that the people trying to spread rumours will be restrained by the court. GOQii took to their Twitter to announce that those trying to spread fake and malicious rumours regarding the game will be prosecuted. The tweet reads, “Important Press Statement Interim order passed by Hon`ble Bombay City Civil Court @akshaykumar @vishalgondal @nCore_games #JaiHind”

Take a look at it, right here.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar announces the release date of Laxmmi Bomb with a teaser video

