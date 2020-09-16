Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar announces the release date of Laxmmi Bomb with a teaser video

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar is known to expand his horizons with every role that he does and he is all set to play the role of transgender in his next Laxmmi Bomb also starring Kiara Advani. This is the first time that the actors will be seen sharing screen space under Raghav Lawrence’s direction. With the COVID-19 scare, it is still unclear as to when the theatres will reopen and hence a lot of filmmakers have resorted to digital release of their projects.

Akshay Kumar announces the release date of Laxmmi Bomb with a teaser video

Laxmmi Bomb is one of the most awaited films of Akshay Kumar since its announcement and the superstar took to his Twitter to announce the big news with a surprise teaser. The Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer film is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9. He tweeted, “Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP! Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali Collision symbol #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex  @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence”.

Take a look at his tweet and the teaser.

How excited are you to see Akshay Kumar in a brand new avatar in Laxmmi Bomb? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar says he drinks cow urine every day for Ayurvedic reasons

