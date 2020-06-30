Actor Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja recently met with a car accident in Mumbai. While his son suffered a few injuries, he is safe. The actor revealed that his son was driving the car when another car came and rammed into him. The accident occurred last week on June 24 evening. Govinda was seen recording the statements of eyewitnesses on his phone.

As it turns out, the car belonged to late filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra. Two representatives from Yash Raj Films were present at the police station. The actor spoke to a news channel saying he is shocked that no one from Yash Raj Films has called him to even check on his son since the car that hit belonged to Yash Chopra’s wife.

Govinda did not lodge any police complaint since the driver apologized to them. The actor said that his family has had good relations with the Chopras.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

