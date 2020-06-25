While the fans await Govinda’s full-fledged comeback, his son Yashvardhan Ahuja has been in the news. The actor made quite a name for himself because of his impeccable acting skills and not to mention, his groovy dance moves. Last seen in Kill/Dill with Ranveer Singh, Ali Zafar, and Parineeti Chopra, Govinda has been low-key ever since.

While the fans wait to see him back on-screen, his son, Yashvardhan Ahuja has been in the news. Apparently, the star kid met with an accident last night at around 8:30 pm. The accident took place in Juhu and it happened when his car collided with another while he drove around the area. Yashvardhan got away with a few minor injuries on his hand and there’s a bit of damage to his car around the headlights. Both parties agreed to mutually settle the case since no one got seriously injured.

