Last Updated 25.06.2020 | 12:31 PM IST

Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja meets with a car accident

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While the fans await Govinda’s full-fledged comeback, his son Yashvardhan Ahuja has been in the news. The actor made quite a name for himself because of his impeccable acting skills and not to mention, his groovy dance moves. Last seen in Kill/Dill with Ranveer Singh, Ali Zafar, and Parineeti Chopra, Govinda has been low-key ever since.

Govinda’s son Yashwardhan Ahuja meets with a car accident

While the fans wait to see him back on-screen, his son, Yashvardhan Ahuja has been in the news. Apparently, the star kid met with an accident last night at around 8:30 pm. The accident took place in Juhu and it happened when his car collided with another while he drove around the area. Yashvardhan got away with a few minor injuries on his hand and there’s a bit of damage to his car around the headlights. Both parties agreed to mutually settle the case since no one got seriously injured.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Nigam says he loved singing for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan but his songs with Govinda are unforgettable

