The nationwide lockdown, that commenced in March earlier this year, put a halt on every film’s release in the country. Big banner films like Sooryavanshi, 83, Coolie No. 1, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai among others have been postponed indefinitely. With that being said, the showbiz has been brought to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since there’s no certainty as to when the situation will be stable enough for theatres to get back on track, many producers are opting for digital releases in order to no suffer any more losses. It was already rumoured that after several movies like Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi took the OTT route.

It is already confirmed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on July 24. Now, it has been confirmed that seven films will be directly heading to the digital platform including two of the highly awaited movies – Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Here are all the movies releasing on the OTT:

LAXMMI BOMB:

This was supposed to Eid 2020 release and was to face off Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the leading roles. The upcoming horror-thriller is written and directed by Raghava Lawrence as this film marks his Hindi directorial debut. Akshay plays the role of a transgender. It is a remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana.

BHUJ: THE PRIDE OF INDIA:

Ajay Devgn stars as IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The story is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, where Karbnik was then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash are starring in key roles. It is being co-produced, written, and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

DIL BECHARA:

The much-delayed film starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi finally will get release. It was earlier named Kizie and Manny. The film is the remake of Hollywood romance drama The Fault In Our Stars, that starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director, Mukesh Chhabra. It will be the late actor’s last film who passed away on June 14.

THE BIG BULL:

The much-awaited Abhishek Bachchan starrer, which was set for theatrical release on 23rd October 2020, is also heading to OTT. It is the story of a man who sold dreams to India. The film will also star Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, and Soham Shah. It is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, directed by Kookie Gulati and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

SADAK 2:

The film marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as a director after his 1991 film, Sadak. The sequel will bring back the original actors Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt along with a new pair Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. This is also the first time Alia is working with her father since her launch in Student Of The Year.

KHUDA HAAFIZ:

Khuda Haafiz is directed by Faruk Kabir and backed by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles.

LOOTCASE:

The film will see Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.

