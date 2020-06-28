Bollywood Hungama

Priyanka Chopra honours brave women in Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Celebrating such undying spirit, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently became a part of Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes to celebrate courageous women frontliners. The signature event honors women doing extraordinary work to serve their communities amid the pandemic and to search for solutions for modern history’s most challenging health calamity. Produced by Variety and Lifetime, the special also included Hollywood notables like Natalie Portman, Laverne Cox, and Nicole Kidman among others who paid a tribute to females working as frontline heroes during the pandemic including the doctors, nurses, teachers, and researchers.

Priyanka Chopra honours brave women in Variety's Power of Women: Frontline Heroes

Currently, when the world is battling with the novel coronavirus pandemic, the global icon is fiercely doing everything possible to help those in need. Right from PM CARES Fund, Give India, No Kid Hungry to Goonj, Feeding America and others, she has donated to various organizations to help combat COVID-19. In addition to this, Priyanka even pledged $100,000 in total to four incredible women who rose above the challenges to make a difference during the coronavirus crises.

Ecstatic to be honoured at Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes, PC took to her Instagram and wrote, "Incredibly honored to be a part of tonight’s 'Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes' special, celebrating the courageous women on the frontlines of this pandemic. Special congrats to this year’s amazing Power of Women Honorees - Cate Blanchett, Patti LuPone, and Janelle Monáe."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has earlier been honoured by Variety’s Power of Women in 2018 for her incredible work with UNICEF. For the unversed, Variety highlights prominent women who are using their clout and influence to bring attention to worthy causes.

 

Priyanka has joined forces with the World Health Organisation to educate fans about the necessary precautions and guidelines which need to be followed in this self-isolation period.

