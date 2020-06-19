Actor Ajay Devgn has turned action director of Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Before the lockdown was announced, the actor had choreographed two elaborate sequences including one with Sanjay Dutt, after South coordinator Peter Hein was unavailable.

As per reports, these sequences appear at an important juncture in the film. Ajay Devgn choreographed hand-to-hand combat sequence where he fights Pakistan spies. The other sequence is Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar taking on the villains. Since Peter Hein was unavailable for the outdoor shoot, producers Ginny Khanuja, Bhushan Kumar, Vajir Singh, and Kumar Mangat Pathak requested Ajay to take the charge since they had already booked the Powai studio and had received combination dates of the actors.

The film's spokesperson confirmed the news stating that the actor indeed designed the fight sequences. With lockdown easing out, the team has a week's shoot left with two-day shooting schedule with Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn stars as IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The story is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, where Karnik was then in-charge of the Bhuj airport and he with his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash are starring in key roles in the film. It is co-produced, written, and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.