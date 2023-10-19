Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: Richa Chadha and Sanya Malhotra advocate for sex education over sex censorship; Richa says, “If porn is a problem, then you are offering free data to a country that doesn’t have sex education”

Bollywood Hungama, the prominent entertainment platform in India, has launched its two-day OTT India Fest in Mumbai. The festival included a wide range of activities such as panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, workshops, and an award ceremony celebrating talents in the OTT entertainment sector. The inaugural day of the fest began with an insightful panel discussion on the growing OTT landscape in India, involving key experts and influencers from the industry. During a session, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha and Sanya Malhotra urged for sex education in India.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: Richa Chadha and Sanya Malhotra advocate for sex education over sex censorship; Richa says, “If porn is a problem, then you are offering free data to a country that doesn’t have sex education”

During the sessions, Richa Chadha addressed a vital issue associated with OTT content, stating, “If porn is a problem, then you are offering free data to a country that doesn’t have sex education, what’s going to happen.”

She further added, “I feel this is the problem that there is an overstimulated culture.” The actress also said, “I don’t know if we need sex censorship as much as we need sex education. First of all, we need for the country to be okay to talk about sex because its not like its not happening and its not like it will go away. Its not going to go away. That’s how we got here.”

Sanya Malhotra concurred with Richa’s perspective, emphasizing the importance of fostering sex education as opposed to excessive censorship. She said, “I think as Richa said, this country needs more sex education than sex censorship and we are not doing something that is not already out there. There are Hollywood movies and international film which are already there on OTT and for people to consume. But I also truly believe if a script doesn’t require it, because sometimes people also use it like, ‘Oh this worked in the other film, so we should put this in our film too,’ even if its not fit for the character or for the story, just as a selling point. That shouldn’t happen.”

The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest, in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solutions, held on the 18th & 19th of October 2023 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai were Presented by Sonata Poze, powered by TVS Jupiter and Kheloyar, Driven-by JK Tyre Blaze Rydr, alongside Matchmaking partner Bharat Matrimony, Stylish Audio partner Skullcandy, Banking partner Bank of Baroda, Healthcare partner Fujifilm Healthcare, True Chocolate partner Smoor, Astrology partner Astroyogi, Wellness Partner HCG hospitals, Cricketing Partner Metashot in association with Festival partners Satvik, Snacking partner Special Choice, Outdoor partner Bright Outdoor Media, Radio partner Radio City, and celebration partners Johnnie Walker and Heineken Silver.

Also Read: Trailer of RiAliTY: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal give a sneak peek into their wedding documentary

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.