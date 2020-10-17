Bollywood Hungama

Bobby Deol starrer Aashram: Chapter 2 to premiere on November 11

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Headlined by Bobby Deol as the diabolic Kashipur waale Baba Nirala, the Prakash Jha directorial Aashram will see another chapter!

Bobby Deol starrer Aashram: Chapter 2 to premiere on November 11

Elaborating on the same, Prakash Jha further added saying, “We’ve all worked very hard and with a lot of passion on this series, and the response from the audience has made every bit of that worthwhile. Hope this new chapter will continue to excite the audiences.”

After a staggering success of its first edition, the crime drama returns to wow audiences again as Aashram: Chapter 2- The Dark Side goes live on 11 November. The first chapter released on August 28.

