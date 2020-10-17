After treating the audience with an action-packed teaser of ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Club’s action-thriller franchise Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes featuring Mr. Faisu and Ruhi Singh, the makers have announced the good news of the show going on floors today.

Sharing the news on the official social media handles, the makers have posted a few on-location pictures of the mahurat shot featuring the two popular actors looking all excited to get into the action mode! While Mr. Faisu is seen holding a clapboard of ‘Bang Baang’, his sizzling co-star Ruhi holds a gun to his head. The post reads as “And the action begins.... shoot starts for the most awaited action thriller of the year #BangBaang with Mr. Faisu and Ruhi Singh.”

The highly-anticipated show Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes, is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers and will leave the viewers glued to their seats. The show involves mystery, suspense, dhamakedaar action, and loads of youth drama amidst deep-lying secrets that unravel one by one.

Produced by Akshay BP Singh and directed by Shraddha Pasi, Bang Baang featuring Mr. Faisu and Ruhi Singh goes on floors today.

