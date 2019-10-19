Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.10.2019 | 9:12 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to host multiple screenings of Gully Boy in Los Angeles!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Zoya Akhtar’s last directorial, Gully Boy could be India’s official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards as it has been shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film category. The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer is one of the most talked-about films of the year and managed to tug all the right chords. While the makers are trying to get more attention towards the film internationally, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come to their rescue.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to host multiple screenings of Gully Boy in Los Angeles!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a very close bond with Farhan and Zoya Akhtar. The trio even did a film back in 2015, Dil Dhadakne Do, while Priyanka’s Bollywood comeback, The Sky Is Pink, was also with Farhan. PC has tied up with Amazon Studios to host multiple screenings of Gully Boy across Los Angeles. The lead star of the film, Ranveer Singh also happens to be one of the close friends of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The first screening was held in the Ray Kurtzman theatre in LA and Priyanka is planning to hold a few more screenings before the year ends.

The nominations for the Oscars are to be revealed in January 2020.

Also Read: WHOA! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy makes its way to the 92nd Academy Awards!

More Pages: Gully Boy Box Office Collection , Gully Boy Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kriti Kharbanda says she and Pagalpanti…

Vidya Balan bags Youth Icon award at…

Krushna reveals why he was missing when his…

Bhumi Pednekar pulls off 18-hour shifts…

Kangana Ranaut to venture into production;…

Housefull 4: The Bala song was written in…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification