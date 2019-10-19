Bollywood Hungama

Ranveer Singh clears his calendar to support his childhood friend!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Everyone knows that Ranveer Singh is extremely close to his set of friends and goes out of his way to ensure he is always there for them. The following instance is a true testament of the bond he shares with his core crew.

Ranveer Singh clears his calendar to support his childhood friend!

“Ranveer has been friends with designer Simone Khambatta since they were 11! They have travelled for trips together and she has been one of his closest friends growing up. Simone is a women’s couture/bridal designer and does bespoke menswear. Ever since Ranveer became a superstar, he has been constantly in and out of Mumbai for his film shoots and endorsements. He realized that thankfully he was in town on the day Simone was showcasing her collection at a two-day wedding (luxury) exhibition and he immediately told his team to clear out his calendar for the day so that he could walk the ramp for Simone and show his support for his dear friend! He wanted to be present at his friend’s special moment,” says an insider.

Simone says, “Ranveer and I go back and long way and we cherish our friendship that has stood the test of time to only grow deeper and stronger. I always knew that he would become a star given his swagger when he danced on Govinda songs on his birthday as a kid. Ranveer is always big on surprises and his decision to walk the ramp for me and be the show-stopper is one of the sweetest gestures that he has done for me. I’m truly touched.”

Ranveer says, “Simone has a unique creative expression as a designer. Shes also been one of my closest friends growing up. I wanted to support her and celebrate her breakthrough moment in the world of fashion. We share fond memories of growing up together, and it makes me immensely proud to be a small part of her achievement. The show’s going to be fantastic and I’m looking forward to it.”

