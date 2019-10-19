Bollywood Hungama

Bobby Deol does not want his son Aryaman to feel restricted with his career choices

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bobby Deol recently made his comeback with Salman Khan starrer Race 3 and now is all set to be a part of Housefull 4. The trailer has left their fans in splits with their comic timing and jokes. While his nephew Karan Deol recently made his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, the audiences were left wondering if Bobby’s son, Aryaman Deol will also be a part of the industry soon.

Bobby Deol spoke to a leading tabloid recently and opened up about his son’s career choices. He revealed that Aryaman is currently studying business management in one of the reputed universities of New York and he is under no pressure to join the industry. He went on to say that Aryaman is academically inclined and as much as he would love for his son to be an actor, he doesn’t want him to feel restricted.

How would you like to see Aryaman Deol in films? Be sure to let us know.

Also Read: Bobby Deol is all praises for Salman Khan, calls him the greatest human being he has come across!

