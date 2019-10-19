Bollywood Hungama

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s alleged boyfriend, Arhaan Khan comes to her rescue!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While the fans are still wondering if two of the contestants of Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are a thing, there were reports of Rashami being linked with Badho Bahu actor, Arhaan Khan. There were also reports of Rashami tying the knot in the house with Arhaan, however, those rumors were rubbished by the actress on the premiere of the show itself.

Bigg Boss 13 Rashami Desai’s alleged boyfriend, Arhaan Khan comes to her rescue!

Rashami claims to be single and so, marriage is out of the question for her. In a recent interview, Arhaan Khan opened up about how he wouldn’t mind being a part of Bigg Boss 13 since it is the number one reality show with a massive target audience. The show, according to him, is a good platform to showcase oneself and if given the opportunity, he wouldn’t pass it. Talking about the rumors of his marriage with Rashami, he denied it saying they are just rumors.

He also spoke about how proud he is of her and that people won’t get to see the dirty politics from her end. He is fond of the way she has been playing the game with dignity and that people like seeing her real side.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s conflict is densing up

