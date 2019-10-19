Bollywood Hungama

Urvashi Rautela will be seen playing the role of a ‘hoor pari’ in John Abraham & Anil Kapoor starrer Pagalpanti

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Urvashi Rautela‘s character in the upcoming comedy, Pagalpanti, Kavya’s poster was revealed along with her co-stars’ characters’ names and posters. The poster gives a little spooky as well as humorous vibe to the character.  Urvashi Rautela who is playing the role of Kavya is set to send a chill down your spine with her long-nailed look. Urvashi says “Hoor pari jaisi ko bhootni kehte ho … sharam nahi aati bhootni ke?”

Pagalpanti has been directed by Anees Bazmee, starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D’cruz, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda & Pulkit Samrat. Fans are excited to see the comic performance of actors in the movie.

We can’t wait for all these characters to sizzle on the big screen on November 22nd, 2019.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda says she and Pagalpanti co-star Pulkit Samrat look great together

More Pages: Pagalpanti Box Office Collection

