After dropping the third visual teaser for 'LALISA' on September 2, K-pop female group BLACKPINK’s member Lisa is all set to perform her first solo single on American late-night television.

On September 3, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” announced that Lisa will appear on the show to perform her first solo single, “Lalisa,” on September 10 which will make Lisa the second K-pop idol to do so after fellow BLACKPINK member Rose, who also performed her solo ‘On the Ground’ on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon during her mini-album release.

After multiple posters, a couple of teasers of the upcoming single album were released by Lisa’s agency, YG Entertainment, promising something edgy. From her outfits in the teaser to the promo stills, everything portrayed Lisa as a lone wolf, a strong and bold woman.

The tweet by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon garnered much attention within a matter of hours. It hit 52 thousand retweets and 100k likes as fans worldwide promised that they would not miss Lisa’s performance.

BLACKPINK has appeared on The Tonight Show as a group as well. One hour before the release of her first single album 'LALISA' on September 10 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), Lisa will go live to count down to the exciting moment together with her fans on Naver’s V Live at 12 pm KST (8:30 am IST). The album will be released on various music sites on September 10 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

