Amid the excitement, finally, the full and final list of contestants to be seen in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, hosted by Salman Khan, is out.

As the garden has been converted into the jungle, lots of dangal and drama are bound to happen. Packed with lush green trees, beautiful hangings, grass, a swing hanging from the bark and a khufiya darwaza, the jungle exudes beauty and eeriness at the same time. There will be lots of twists and turns inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Full and final list of contestants to be seen on the show

Every year, Bigg Boss makers try to rope in contestants who can keep the audience entertained. This time is no exception. In Bigg Boss OTT, viewers are going to see popular celebs including directors, influencers, creative producers, choreographers, and actors. Here's taking a look at the confirmed list of contestants on Salman Khan's reality show.

Mahesh Poojary (Creative producer)

Awez Darbar (Choreographer)

Pooja Gor (Actress)

Anjali Arora (‘Kaccha Badam’ fame)

Poonam Pandey (Actress)

Faisal Shaikh (Influencer)

Anurag Doval (YouTuber)

Sambhavna Seth (Actress)

Sunidee Chauhan (Television lead actress)

Interestingly, according to the sources Mahesh Poojary and Awez Darbar's promo has been shot and they are the first contestant together to enter the house in the show. Awez Darbar is a famous Choreographer, Influencer and son of Ismail Darbar. Whereas, Mahesh Poojary is a creative producer who has worked for TV shows, web series, and songs with big TV actors.

The kitchen will be an uber-modern look with the versatile Fornasetti art prints coupled with crystals and lights. Bigg Boss is known to give flight to people’s dreams and the ‘Come fly with me’ typography is a testament to it. The first two contestants Awez Darbar and Mahesh Poojary will enter the show.

The show will stream on Jio Cinemas and will have the live session streaming for 24 hours. The show is all set to stream by next month and the official dare will be out soon. Fans are super excited about the new season and they can't keep calm to know who are the contestants of the show.

