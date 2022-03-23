Four out of five Oscar nominees for Best Original Song are prepped to perform at the forthcoming 94th Oscars, including Beyoncé and Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra – 4 out of 5 ‘Best Original Song’ nominees to perform at Oscars 2022

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter ('Be Alive' from King Richard), Billie Eilish and Finneas (‘No Time to Die’ from No Time to Die), Reba McEntire ('Somehow You Do' from Four Good Days) and Sebastián Yatra ('Dos Oruguitas' from Encanto) will perform on Sunday’s Oscars telecast, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced upon the close of the final round of Oscar voting on Tuesday.

According to an Academy statement: “Van Morrison was invited to perform his nominated song but will not attend the Oscars due to his tour schedule, therefore ‘Down to Joy’ from Belfast will not be performed on the broadcast.” In addition to these nominated songs, the Oscar telecast will feature the first live performance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’, the smash hit from Encanto.

The 94th Oscars, produced by Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

