Arshad Warsi is a master in the comedy genre and he reminded the same to his audience with his recent release Bachchhan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez. And now it seems like the actor is ready to take things up a notch as Arshad will be seen playing a double role for the first time in his career in his next titled Jeevan Bheema Yojana.

Arshad Warsi to portray double role for the first time in a quirky crime comedy titled Jeevan Bheema Yojana

The film is a quirky crime comedy and is helmed by the Dolly Ki Doli director Abhishek Dogra, who is also making his debut as the Producer of the film.

Arshad will be seen playing two extremely different but same-looking people, Jeevan and Bheema, in the film. While one of them belongs to the world of white-collared professionals, the other is involved in the world of crime, and what happens when their paths cross forms the crux of the story. The film went on floors a few days ago in Mumbai and will be shot at different locations in the city.

Arshad confirmed all this as he revealed excitedly that he found the script insanely funny. “I was cracking up every now and then during the narration. And the cherry on the cake was the double role. The director has his vision and I am following that. I am playing two individuals who look the same but are completely different personalities. The script has a good balance of humour and drama,” he asserts

The actor goes on to talk about how he has prepped for these two different characters. “As for the prep, the mind is a very powerful tool. Like I was Ajay Kumar in Sehar and Circuit in Munnabhai— now imagine them in one film! It’s that simple. It has been about 10 days since we went on floors, and we’ve been having a lot of fun. Vijay Raaz, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Pooja Chopra, and Bijendra Kala are my co-stars and you can’t imagine the kind of fun we have off-camera. Improvisation to apne aap ho jaati hai,” he insists.

Abhishek is a happy director who is also loving working with this wonderful team. “Jeevan Bheema Yojana has a lot of humour packed in with some drama. Arshad is one actor who can look innocent and cunning at the same time, he’s really underrated and I have been an admirer of his work. It’s his first-ever double role, with two contrasting characters. As a director when you have actors like Arshad and Vijay Raaz in the film, it makes your work easy. Their timing is impeccable,” he concludes.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arshad Warsi reveals the things he wants to steal from Bachchhan Paandey co-star Akshay Kumar, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.