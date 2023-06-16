Kiara Advani is one of the biggest actresses in India today and rumours have it that she is entering the fabled YRF SPY Universe! Kiara has apparently been roped in by Aditya Chopra for his tentpole spy thriller War 2 which also stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr! The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, known for delivering huge blockbusters in Hindi cinema.

Kiara Advani enters YRF Spy Universe, roped in Hrithik Roshan-JR NTR starrer War 2

Reveals a source, “Kiara Advani fits the bill to a T as far as YRF Spy Universe and War 2 is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high. Look at the superstars who have graced this universe. It’s the most coveted film universe in India that stars the biggest and the best superstars in the country. Kiara is right now at the top of the heap and Adi taking her for War 2 loudly signifies that.”

The source adds, “War 2 right now has the hottest cast! You have three superstars in it like Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr & now Kiara Advani! Then you have the brightest young director in the country, Ayan Mukerji, directing War 2! Aditya Chopra is going all out to make this film the slickest and the coolest action entertainer that this country has ever seen. It will be really exciting to see Kiara in this universe and how Ayan and Adi present her in War 2. All the heroines of the Spy Universe have left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Now, it is Kiara’s turn and we all know she can make a huge impact on screen with War 2.”

