Actress Hina Khan is currently winning hearts on social media as her social media fam have been appreciating her journey as she battles cancer.

Hina Khan, who has been a part of Bigg Boss multiple times in the past after being a contestant in Season 11, is expected to return to the reality show yet again. This time, the popular actress is expected to host a Weekend Ka Vaar episode alongside superstar host Salman Khan. Amid her battle with cancer and work commitments, Khan is expected to have taken time out to do this special episode.

To keep up with the entertainment quotient of Bigg Boss 18, recently the show invited popular actor, Bhojpuri megastar, and a former contestant - Ravi Kishan for a brief stint in an episode where he interacted with several contestants. Now, fans of Khan and the show are eagerly waiting to see what Hina has in store for them. While neither the actress nor the channel has confirmed these developments, reports have asserted that the actress has agreed to be a part of the show.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan continues to enjoy love and support not only from her family and close ones but also from her social media fam who have been her cheerleaders throughout her journey ever since she announced her battle with stage three breast cancer in June. The actress, however, revealed that she is taking regular chemo sessions and is on the road to recovery. Hina has also been attending events and fulfilling work commitments as well amid these health challenges.

On the other hand, speaking of Bigg Boss 18, the show has been experiencing several twist and turns. With new friendships being forged, new allies being formed, the show has been attempting to keep things interesting as contestants navigate through the changing dynamics with the introduction of wild card entries. As of now, Vivian DSena, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Sara Arfeen Khan, among others are a part of the show whereas the journey of actors like Muskan Bamne, Nyrraa Banerji have already been evicted.

