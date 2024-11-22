All We Imagine As Light, the film that has made India proud globally, finally gets an all-India release today, that is, November 22. The film’s censor process was completed more than two months ago and hasn’t cut a single scene or dialogue from the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)

All We Imagine As Light EXCLUSIVE: In the RAREST of RARE instance, CBFC allows frontal nudity

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “All We Imagine As Light has an intense lovemaking scene and in another scene, frontal nudity can also be seen. Yet, the Examining Committee of the CBFC took a progressive stand. They didn’t hamper these scenes as they realized that they were an important part of the film’s theme and narrative. This makes All We Imagine As Light one of the rarest films of Indian cinema to be saved from Censor’s scissors despite the aforementioned scenes.”

In an interview with Mid-Day earlier this month, Payal Kapadia was asked about showing female nudity. The director said, “I wanted to normalize it. It’s a part of everyday life, like eating and drinking. I wanted to be authentic to one of the main themes, which is desire, and there are ways to get to it. But this felt the most organic thing to put into the film.”

All We Imagine As Light stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam. It is the story of three women working in a hospital and the beautiful bond they share while tackling loneliness and other challenges in the city of Mumbai.

It premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival where it was the first film from India to compete in the main competition since 1994, and won the Grand Prix. Although All We Imagine As Light releases on November 22 across the country, it had a limited release in Kerala on September 21 so that it could qualify as India's official entry to the Oscars. The film is distributed in India by none other than Rana Daggubati.

