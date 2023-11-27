Bollywood industry always had a soft spot for sequels. The blockbuster success of Gadar 2 (2023) encouraged filmmakers to make sequels of films released a couple of decades ago. Some months ago, Bollywood Hungama broke the news that Dharmesh Darshan is in talks to direct Dhadkan 2. And now, we bring to you another breaking news, about his brother Suneel Darshan. He’s all set to begin the shoot to the sequel of his hit film, Andaaz (2003).

EXCLUSIVE: Suneel Darshan to commence shooting for Andaaz 2 from November 28; to launch three newcomers

Suneel Darshan exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, “20 years after the release of 2003’s hit Andaaz, which launched then newcomers Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra opposite Akshay Kumar, I am about to commence the filming of Andaaz 2. The shoot begins from tomorrow.”

Suneel Darshan further said, “Andaaz 2 will feature 3 new talents in leading roles with original music by Nadeem of Nadeem-Shravan fame and lyrics by Sameer and Nadeem.” The Shree Krishna International presentation is written, produced & directed by Suneel Darshan.

Suneel Darshan, however, refused to divulge the names of the newcomers and assured that he’ll announce the star cast soon.

Andaaz, directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Suneel Darshan, was a love triangle between a man and two women. The film was a rage thanks to the songs, touching moments and sizzling chemistry between the actors. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama in May 2022, Suneel Darshan said, “Several cinemas wanted to shut down over the course of the (2003) strike. We had distributed the film ourselves and I personally called the theatre owners and requested to keep their cinemas going. I assured them that they’ll benefit from Andaaz as I had that faith in the product. And thankfully, the film became a rage in the single screens.”

