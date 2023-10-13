Being one of the longest-running reality shows in Hindi television and hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 is all set for its grand return. Fans are super excited about the show’s new avatar for this season. And now we hear, in a new and surprising twist, the popular reality show may be allowing contestants to have special access to a phone inside the house for the very first time. Yes, you heard that right!

Sources close to the show reveal how the introduction of a phone in the Bigg Boss house has the potential to open a world of possibilities for the contestants. From staying connected with the outside world, to having an avenue for entertainment, there could be many possibilities. In fact, contestants may even have the chance to speak to their loved ones at specific intervals throughout the season. This special device will undoubtedly give a lot of unexpected advantages.

It is undeniable that if there is a phone inside the Bigg Boss house, contestants will also have a direct access to the outside world. So, if this is true, then the access does have the ability to shake up dynamics within the house, every now and then, reveals the source.

Last season itself, we saw how Sumbul Touqeer’s father told her to stay away from her co-contestant and flame Shalin Bhanot as well as Tina Dutta, while revealing what they spoke about her behind her back, through an audio call facilitated by Bigg Boss, which resulted in a lot of drama. Apart from this, there have been a few more instances when individual visitors have entered the house and delivered some news by chance, creating excitement and stirring emotions amongst the contestants. Now, with the introduction of a phone, the potential for surprises and unexpected twists as well as unanticipated drama is only going to be higher.

Going by the latest promo, it has been revealed that Bigg Boss will be a game of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum, but it will not be the same for everyone, with few contestants being favoured by Bigg Boss. We wonder if these chosen ones will be only ones to have access to the phone! Get ready to witness the madness, excitement, and emotional ups and downs that await the contestants as they embrace this new era of connectivity within the house.

Bigg Boss premieres on October 15 at 9 pm and thereafter the show will air every Monday to Friday at 10:00pm whereas on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors.

