Kareena Kapoor Khan has partnered with Sugar Cosmetics' parent company, Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., to form a joint venture for the skincare brand Quench Botanics. Kapoor has invested in the company and will serve as a co-owner.

Quench Botanics was launched by Vellvette Lifestyle last year with the goal of bringing Korean beauty products and regimens to consumers in India. The products are currently made in Korea and are available in 1,000 offline stores.

Kapoor is known for her radiant skin and has often been asked about her beauty secrets. She says that her skincare routine is simple and no-fuss, and that she uses all-natural products. She was impressed by the Quench Botanics products and decided to invest in the company.

In a statement, shared on Instagram, Kapoor said, "Over the years, people have often asked me about the secret behind my skin. It's no secret... it's just a winning combo of great genes and a simple, no-fuss routine, repeated everyday. So when Vineeta and Kaushik from Sugar Cosmetics came to me many months ago to discuss a unique idea, which was innovative Korean skincare formulations suited for Indian skin and weather. I knew I wanted to be a part of this in a very different way. I loved the products so much that I decided to invest in the company! And here we are today. Quench Botanics, beauty in simplicity...all natural goodness. Here's to good looks, good skin and good feels!"

The joint venture between Kapoor and Vellvette Lifestyle is expected to help Quench Botanics expand its reach and grow its business. The company is planning to launch new products and enter new markets in the coming months.

