Popularly known for her role as Tejo in Udaariyaan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary won hearts yet again on the reality show Bigg Boss 16. After becoming the top three finalists in the season, Priyanka, however, unfortunately lost the trophy to rapper MC Stan. But it seems that the actress has had a massive impact on the film fraternity along with other audiences. Reports of her being offered Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki and a Salman Khan film has been doing the rounds, and after the actress came out to the Bigg Boss house, she opened up on these reports.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confessed that she is not aware of any such offers because she has not spoken to her team after coming out of the house. Readers may recall that the contestants have to be locked in the house until their elimination, because of which, the actress stated that she has been out of touch with the outside world for almost four months now.

Priyanka was quoted saying in these reports, "I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me both SRK and Salman sir are like God. I have no idea about the offers."

In the same breath, the actress also confessed that she wouldn’t want to leave television, even if she gets multiple Bollywood offers and would opt for juggling between both rather than letting go off TV.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is yet to announce details of her upcoming projects.

