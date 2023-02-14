Carrera, the renowned Italian lifestyle and sports eyewear brand, has announced its collaboration with Prowl, the famous active lifestyle brand of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff to launch the ‘Carrera x Prowl’ eyewear collection. Through this association Carrera aims to widen its appeal among aspiring young customers and millennial groups that live by their own rules and approach life standing out from the crowd. With Tiger Shroff as the face of Carrera Prowl, the new collection incorporates the bold and unique sense of style of the wearers and will be extensively promoted via all channels to strengthen the brand presence across India.

Tiger Shroff becomes the new face of Carrera and Prowl’s new eyewear collection

On the announcement of this association, Ashutosh Vaidya, Managing Director, Safilo India Pvt. Ltd. said “We are delighted to partner with one of India’s most promising lifestyle brands – Prowl by Tiger Shroff that has witnessed unprecedented popularity among the youth within a short span, owing to the star who stands as an icon of dedication and a fit lifestyle for the youth, having continuously inspired many to follow the path. Prowl revolves around having a feeling of power, confidence, and continuity that perfectly embodies the brand values of Carrera. I am confident that the Carrera Prowl collection will be hugely popular among sports and lifestyle enthusiasts and will be particularly embraced by millennials. Especially with someone like Tiger behind it, who has great appeal among the kids, youth and also the masses, it is going to be an exciting association."

“Carrera is the perfect embodiment of Prowl as it genuinely connects with its bold, cheerful, and fearless outlook. I am honored to partner with Carrera which is synonymous with pioneering design and a great legacy and super excited to endorse the Carrera Prowl collection. I have always been an outdoor person and have a keen fascination for eyewear. Carrera Prowl is a personification of me and a perfect lifestyle accessory for the youth who is always on the move” said Tiger Shroff.

The C Logo Easy series from Carrera Prowl represents the most recognizable shapes of the active concept that are newly interpreted to embody the iconic designs in a more contemporary way. Dedicated to a younger and more sportive target, these models take inspiration from the sportswear industry bearing contrasting colours and lightweight materials that make them unique, thanks to the iconic C on the temples. Bi-injected styles from Carrera x Prowl apply technical features that combined together ensure to offer to the wearer's comfort and durability paired with the perfect fitting. On top, flexible hinges ensure additional grip for any outdoor sports activity.

