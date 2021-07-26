Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.07.2021 | 7:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toofaan Bellbottom Mimi Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Lahari Music acquire music rights in all languages of the magnum opus RRR directed by SS Rajamouli

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Get ready to witness the grandeur of India’s biggest collaboration ever! India's biggest music labels - Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Lahari Music, have now bagged the music rights to SS Rajamouli's much-awaited magnum opus RRR. A MM Keeravaani’s musical, currently being shot in Hyderabad, stars a powerful ensemble with names like NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, and others.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Lahari Music acquire music rights in all languages of the magnum opus RRR directed by SS Rajamouli

The project that has raised temperatures, ever since its inception is the most monumental film of 2021 and people are waiting with bates breath to watch the magical world that the Baahubali director has created with RRR. T-Series is undoubtedly the biggest name in the global music circuit today along with South India’s biggest music label Lahari Music together acquired the music of this period drama in all languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.


Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series, shares, "It is one of the biggest films we are partnering on. As a viewer, I have always admired SS Rajamouli's body of work and revered MM Keeravaani's music. I'm thrilled to be associating with RRR because it's the biggest film that will release this year. The music is outstanding and I'm sure the audience will love it, too."

Manohar, Lahari Music, adds, “I have personally admired MM Keeravaani’s music from past 3 decades and SS Rajamouli is a visionary director. To work with such exemplary creators is a huge opportunity. I am sure the audiences are going to love it.”

The film is scheduled to release on October 13.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: The REAL Reason why SS Rajamouli is bringing Jr. NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR in October

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi leaked online four…

Sunil Pal calls Manoj Bajpayee the most…

Raj Kundra pornography case: Here’s why…

Karan Johar to host Bigg Boss OTT on Voot;…

Shahid Kapoor's Sunny is actually a reworked…

Kriti Kharbanda was scared that she might…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification