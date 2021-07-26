Bollywood Hungama

Kriti Sanon's first film as a solo lead was all set to release on July 30 exclusively on Netflix and Jio. On the afternoon of Monday, July 26, Kriti took to her social media handle to share a video to announce that the team of the film will be watching the film together but from their respective homes. She also added that she would be coming live on Instagram at 6:15 pm along with the team of Mimi with a big surprise.

Makers of Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi release preponed; to release at 6.30 pm today

However, little did anyone expect that the big surprise would be preponing the digital release of the film Mimi. The makers have decided to treat the fans with an early release of the film. The film will go live t 6.30 pm on Monday, July 26. Kriti Sanon, Laxman Utekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Dinesh Vijan came live on Instagram to make the announcement. The film goes live on Dinesh Vijan's birthday and a day before Kriti's birthday.

Meanwhile, earlier today it was reported that the film was leaked online and available for viewing on Telegram. This definitely came as a major setback to the productions houses)Jio and Maddock Films) and the crew and cast. After the leak came to light, the production house took corrective steps to stop the film on the platform which indulges in piracy.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi highlights the topic of surrogacy in an entertaining manner, Kriti gained 15 kgs to play a convincing pregnant woman on screen. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, and Supriya Pathak among others.

