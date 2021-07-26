A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to tell you that Warner Bros has decided to release some of its films without waiting for the key market of Delhi to open. The plan was to release Mortal Kombat on July 30, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on August 6 and The Suicide Squad on August 13. A few hours after our story went live, the Delhi government announced that cinema halls would be allowed to function at 50% capacity from today in the capital city.

Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that there’s a slight change in plan. A source told us, “The team of Warner Bros has decided to interchange the release dates of The Suicide Squad and that of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The latter would now release in the Independence Day week, on August 13.

As for The Suicide Squad, it’ll now arrive on August 5.” Interestingly, the film releases in the USA and in most major markets on August 6. It’ll also release on HBO Max overseas on August 6. The source added, “Viewers in India couldn’t watch so many Hollywood films on time as theatres were shut. Now they’ll be able to see The Suicide Squad a day before its USA release, that too on the big screen. The film is directed by James Gunn and has a great star cast. The trailers look promising. There’s hope that this film can bring audiences to cinemas.”

As for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, it’ll now release a week later. The source said, “Hopefully, by then, if Mumbai is open, this horror flick would get a wider release. The franchise has a following in India and the trade is hopeful that it’ll find an audience, although it’s coming more than 2 months late in the cinemas.”

Meanwhile, there’s buzz in the trade that after Warner Bros, other Hollywood studios would also announce the release dates of their respective films this week. A trade expert said, “The films are releasing despite the big market of Mumbai being shut. Here’s hoping it opens up soon. Only when that happens will the monstrous biggie Fast & Furious 9, Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom and other films would arrive on the big screen.”

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Philipp Maximilian attend the grand premiere of Disney’s Jungle Cruise at Fantasyland theater

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.