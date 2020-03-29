Bollywood Hungama

Bhushan Kumar donates a total of Rs. 12 crores for the PM-CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The entire world has come to a stand-still as everyone comes together to fight the global pandemic of Coronavirus. India has taken a lot of positive steps to control this widespread disease. Last week, PM Narendra Modi called for a country-wide lockdown for three weeks. The PM took it upon himself to start a public charitable trust called ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund)’, for the many distressed situations such as the Coronavirus, which will protect alleviating the suffering of those affected.

Bhushan Kumar donates a total of Rs. 12 crores for the PM-CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund

Just recently, we saw Akshay Kumar announce that he has donated Rs. 25 crores to the Fund for this cause. The actor mentioned that this is the time to do all that one can to help out others. Along with Akshay Kumar, there was also an announcement made by ace filmmaker, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar that he will also take part in this cause by pledging to donate a sum of Rs. 11 crores to the organization founded by our PM. Bhushan Kumar wrote on his Twitter account, “Today, we are all at a really crucial stage and it’s extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @TSeries family pledge to donate Rs.11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can and will fight this together, Jai Hind ????????”

He further tweeted, “In this hour of need, I pledge to donate Rs. 1 crore to the CM’s relief fund along with my family at @Tseries. Hope we all get through this difficult time soon. Stay home, stay safe. @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray #IndiaFightsCorona”

Take a look at his tweets.

Also Read: COVID-19: Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 25 crores from his savings to PM Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund

