Another celebrity has tested positive for COVID-19. Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has been non-stop shooting for her projects, has confirmed that she has contracted coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

In a long note posted on Instagram on Monday, April 5, Bhumi wrote, "I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, HL request you to please get tested immediately."

"Steam, Vit - C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to. Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though i followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi ???? (@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar becomes the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are a few of the names who recently tested positive.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.