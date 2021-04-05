Another actor has tested positive for COVID-19. After Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal has confirmed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor also said that he is under home quarantine and urged people to get tested - those who came in contact with him in the past few days.

In his message on Instagram on Monday, April 5, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe."

Vicky Kaushal has been shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya's film with Manushi Chhillar. He has also been in training for The Immortal Ashwatthama as well.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

