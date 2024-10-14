The high-stakes drama is an edge-of-the-seat story of betrayal, and the complexities of human nature in a dangerous game of one-upmanship.

Do Patti trailer shows a tale of love, lies, and rival twins; Kajol tries to make sense of a twisted dark love story with two Kriti Sanon

A tranquil hill station may conceal more in the mist than meets the eye, and the trailer of Netflix’s Do Patti teases just that. Directed by debut filmmaker Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film stars Kajol in a career-first role as a police inspector. Kriti Sanon appears in a double role as rival twins, alongside Shaheer Sheikh, whose character is determined to protect his own secrets. This Netflix thriller is produced by Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films.

The twisted tale unfolds in the fictional hilly town of Devipur, where police inspector Vidya Jyothi (Kajol) finds herself drawn to a series of unsettling events involving Saumya (Kriti Sanon) and her husband, Dhruv Sood (Shaheer Sheikh). When Saumya’s twin sister, Shailee, suddenly arrives at the hill station, her intrigue deepens, leaving Vidya to question whether anything is truly as it seems within this web of half-truths and half-lies.

Expressing her excitement, Kriti Sanon shared, “Do Patti is incredibly special to me, not just because it's my first film as a producer, but also because it allowed me to explore my own duality on-screen. This film has been like my baby; Kanika and I have nurtured it from the start, especially in our capacity as producers and it's truly fulfilling to see this journey through with Netflix. Do Patti also has a poignant message woven in which is the reason why I chose to produce this film as my first, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it.”

Reflecting on her role as Vidya Jyothi, Kajol added, “As an actor, I have always looked forward to roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This being the first time I play a police officer, I can't wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been rewarding.”

The high-stakes drama reunites Kriti Sanon and Kajol after Dilwale (2015)

Speaking about the film, Kanika Dhillon, writer and producer with her banner Kathha Pictures, said, "Do Patti is very close to my heart. Collaborating with two powerhouse performers - Kriti and Kajol was an absolute delight. I am glad that this powerful tale of sibling rivalry, and redemption with a gut-wrenching message can be enjoyed by audiences across the world thanks to Netflix and their global viewership.”

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, stated, "Do Patti brings together the powerhouse talents of the iconic Kajol, the charismatic Kriti Sanon, and the brilliant storyteller Kanika Dhillon, each known for their remarkable strength and range. This film takes audiences on an investigative journey that doubles as an emotional rollercoaster, filled with unexpected twists and culminating in a surprising end. Watch out for this complete entertainer."

Apart from Kriti and Kajol, the film also stars Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kalra, Vivek Mushran, among others and is slated to release on October 25 on Netflix.

