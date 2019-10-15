Bollywood Hungama

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee reveals Kartik Aaryan – Kiara Advani starrer to have two songs from first installment

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A week ago, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani kickstarted their film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is set to be the sequel to Akshay Kumar starrer. Many photos showcased the lead actor sporting Rajasthani looks on the first day of their shoot. While director Anees Bazmee is excited about this new journey with the ghost story, he also hopes Akshay does a cameo in the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee reveals Kartik Aaryan - Kiara Advani starrer to have two songs from first installment

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a huge hit, some of the songs were chartbusters. Anees Bazmee has now revealed that they will be retaining two songs from the original movie. They are ‘Ami Je Tomar’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. While the film recently went on floors, it is exciting to know that some songs will make a comeback after several years.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aryan, the film is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to release on July 31st, 2020.

ALSO READ: LEAKED PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani sport Rajasthani outfits on sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

