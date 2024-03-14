Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bhaiyya Ji's first look out now. The makers to unveil the teaser on March 20, 2024.

Bhaiyya Ji first look out: Manoj Bajpayee starrer to release on THIS date; makers to unveil teaser on March 20

The makers of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai are back with yet another exciting film, Bhaiyya Ji. Today, they released the first look of Desi Superstar Manoj Bajpayee from the film, and truly the actor appears fierce and ready to take the world down! The film is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani.

Bhaiyya Ji presented by Manoj Bajpayee, Bhanushali Studios Limited and SSO Productions in association with Aurega Studios is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

Previously, while talking about the film, Manoj said, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaa Ji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiya Ji is, (it) made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki, who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team," in a statement.

Meanwhile, the director added, "With Bhaiyaa Ji, we are embarking on a journey to portray the raw and unfiltered essence of the characters against the backdrop of intense revenge drama and showcase the strength and emotions of family bonds. After a hard-hitting subject of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, I wanted to explore a completely different style of cinema and Bhaiyaa Ji was the apt film."

Bhaiyaa Ji will explore emotions like standing up for your family and vengeance for the wrongs done towards your own, the makers said in a press note. Deepak Kingrani pens the script and will bring back the "dialogue baazi of '70s and '80s Hindi Cinema".

