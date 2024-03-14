In a recent interview, Kiran Rao revealed that she started dating him in 2004 and not in 2001, unlike what the rumours claim.

Kiran Rao reacts to rumours about her being the ‘reason’ for Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s divorce; clarifies saying, “It was not the fact”

The unique family dynamics and the unlikely friendship between Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao became quite the talking point at the recently held wedding of Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir and his first wife Reena, with Nupur Shikhare. While many wondered about the camaraderie between both wives of Aamir, especially with rumours of Kiran being in a relationship with Khan as one of the likely reasons of for his divorce with Reena, Kiran decided to set the record straight.

Kiran Rao reacts to rumours about her being the ‘reason’ for Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s divorce; clarifies saying, “It was not the fact”

While promoting her film Laapata Ladies, Kiran Rao opened up about her relationship with Reena Dutta wherein he she also asserted that she was not dating Khan before his divorce. In fact, the filmmaker asserted that she started dating him almost a couple of years after his separation. Speaking to Zoom she clarified on these rumours stating, “Lots of people think that Aamir and I connected on Lagaan (2001), we absolutely didn’t. Aamir and I got together during Swades (2004), he was going to shoot Mangal Pandey (2005) at the time.”

She went on to continue, “We had just shot a couple of commercials with Ashutosh Gowariker for Coke and that is where Aamir and I reconnected. 3-4 years after Lagaan. I wasn’t in touch with him. In fact, on Lagaan, I barely spoke to him. I was actually seeing somebody else during Lagaan. When Aamir and I started going out in 2004, everybody thought that this started when we were shooting for Lagaan and this caused the divorce, which was not the fact.”

In the same interview, Kiran also addressed her camaraderie with Reena and added, “Reena never left the family. It was very much the same when Aamir and Reena got divorced. The family was highly protective of Reena and when I got married, Reena was a part of the family and we became really good friends because she is an incredible human-being. I absolutely love her, she’s a dear friend.”

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan tied the knot in 2005 but parted ways in 2021. However, they continue to share a cordial personal and professional relationship with the two of them also co-producing the recent release Laapata Ladies. The couple has a son named Azad born via surrogacy.

Also Read: Darsheel Safary on reuniting with his mentor Aamir Khan, “Couldn’t believe until it actually happened”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.