In a world where Bollywood meets hip-hop, Nora Fatehi emerges as the ultimate game-changer. With her latest rap verse in the track 'Who's Your Mommy' from the movie Madgaon Express, where she also plays the lead, Nora proves yet again that she's not just a triple threat – she's a force to be reckoned with in every sense of the word.

Nora Fatehi turns rapper for Madgaon Express song ‘Who’s Your Mommy’

If you haven't heard Nora's rap yet, you're seriously missing out. Picture this: smooth beats, infectious hooks, and Nora spitting fire with lines like "I rule forever, nahi aayegi teri baari. Boy, give up now, yehi janhit mein jaari." It's the kind of swagger that leaves you nodding your head in agreement and pressing repeat on your playlist.

But let's talk about more than just Nora's killer flow – let's talk about what her rap represents in the grand scheme of things. In the West, it's not uncommon to see actors who are also skilled singers, dancers, and even musicians. From Justin Timberlake to Jennifer Lopez, Hollywood is filled with multi-talented stars who can do it all.

But in the East, the entertainment industry has traditionally been a bit more compartmentalized. Actors act, singers sing, and dancers dance – end of story. Or so we thought until Nora Fatehi came along and shattered those stereotypes into a million pieces.

Nora isn't just an actress who dabbles in other art forms – she's a true all-rounder who excels at everything she touches. And now, with her latest venture into rapping, Nora is once again pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a multi-talented performer.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nora Fatehi sold suits? Emraan Hashmi was a salesman? Unexpected first jobs of Bollywood actors, watch

More Pages: Madgaon Express Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.