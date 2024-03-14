comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 14.03.2024 | 2:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Nora Fatehi turns rapper for Madgaon Express song ‘Who’s Your Mommy’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Nora Fatehi turns rapper for Madgaon Express song ‘Who’s Your Mommy’

en Bollywood News Nora Fatehi turns rapper for Madgaon Express song ‘Who’s Your Mommy’
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a world where Bollywood meets hip-hop, Nora Fatehi emerges as the ultimate game-changer. With her latest rap verse in the track 'Who's Your Mommy' from the movie Madgaon Express, where she also plays the lead, Nora proves yet again that she's not just a triple threat – she's a force to be reckoned with in every sense of the word.

Nora Fatehi turns rapper for Madgaon Express song 'Who's Your Mommy'

Nora Fatehi turns rapper for Madgaon Express song ‘Who’s Your Mommy’

If you haven't heard Nora's rap yet, you're seriously missing out. Picture this: smooth beats, infectious hooks, and Nora spitting fire with lines like "I rule forever, nahi aayegi teri baari. Boy, give up now, yehi janhit mein jaari." It's the kind of swagger that leaves you nodding your head in agreement and pressing repeat on your playlist.

But let's talk about more than just Nora's killer flow – let's talk about what her rap represents in the grand scheme of things. In the West, it's not uncommon to see actors who are also skilled singers, dancers, and even musicians. From Justin Timberlake to Jennifer Lopez, Hollywood is filled with multi-talented stars who can do it all.

But in the East, the entertainment industry has traditionally been a bit more compartmentalized. Actors act, singers sing, and dancers dance – end of story. Or so we thought until Nora Fatehi came along and shattered those stereotypes into a million pieces.

Nora isn't just an actress who dabbles in other art forms – she's a true all-rounder who excels at everything she touches. And now, with her latest venture into rapping, Nora is once again pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a multi-talented performer.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nora Fatehi sold suits? Emraan Hashmi was a salesman? Unexpected first jobs of Bollywood actors, watch

More Pages: Madgaon Express Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Munmun Dutta reacts to engagement rumours…

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De…

Uorfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with…

Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat…

BREAKING: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer to…

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda wedding…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification