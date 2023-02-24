Paresh Rawal has confirmed that Hera Pheri 4 will be on a much bigger scale than the previous two films of the franchise.

The news about the third film in the Hera Pheri franchise was out two days back on February 22. A leaked photo of the famous trio from the series – Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal – along with the team were spotted shooting a promo for the movie in a studio in Mumbai. Interestingly, despite it being the third film in the franchise, it is titled Hera Pheri 4.

Raju, Shyam and Baburao to go international in Hera Pheri 4, “They will do Hera Pheri globally,” reveals Paresh Rawal

There is a lot of curiosity among the fans to know what the next instalment of the series has in store. It is now learnt that this time, the Hera Pheri trio of Raju, Shyam and Babu bhaiya, played by Akshay, Shetty and Rawal, would travel internationally.

Rawal revealed this in a conversation with Mid-Day along with the shooting schedule of the film. “We’ll begin shooting in three months,” he told the publication. “It will be a (long) schedule in Mumbai. The movie will also be shot in international locations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Los Angeles, as Babu bhaiya, Raju and Shyam go abroad. They’ll do hera pheri globally.”

Rawal was happy to meet his co-stars for the promo shoot recently. “Meeting them felt like ghar wapsi. It’s always a joy shooting with Akshay and Suniel. They are talented actors who are not insecure about their work. We have mutual respect. Our off-screen camaraderie reflects in our on-screen chemistry,” he further told the publication.

Earlier, there were reports about Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay in the third part of Hera Pheri. Reacting on this, Rawal revealed, “As far as I know, initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn’t work out. I don’t know what happened.”

The first film in the series, titled Hera Pheri, had released in 2000 and it became a cult classic. It was directed by Priyadarshan. But Neeraj Vora took onto the director’s chair for Phir Hera Pheri, which released in 2006. Hera Pheri 4 will be helmed by Farhad Samji.

