Beyoncé just announced that her sixth solo studio album, Renaissance. It is being billed as “Act 1” hinting that it might have second part coming as well.

Beyoncé announces six studio album Renaissance; to release on July 29

The special box set will have collectible Renaissance box, a Renaissance tee, and the Renaissance CD. According to her website, as per Just Jared, "the CD will come with a four-panel softpak, a 28-page photo booklet, and a collectible mini poster. Cover artwork and t-shirt designs will be unveiled at a later date."

Beyoncé had teased her new album in her cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, in August 2021. She said, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

The 16-track album will be releasing on July 29 and pre-orders are available now.

