Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting for a feature project hailing from Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports, who are in the process of finalizing their deal. The feature film will be a sports marketing drama based on the true-life story of Nike’s executive Sonny Vaccaro and his efforts to sign Michael Jordon for the brand which was then the third-place shoe company.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Damon will portray Sonny Vaccaro while Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight in a story around Nike’s long-shot effort to sign rising superstar basketball player Michael Jordan to its shoe company in the mid-’80s, an endorsement that seemed impossible at the time but, thanks to the maverick sneaker salesman, would become the most significant relationship between an athletic brand and an athlete. The deal launched the global, multibillion-dollar contemporary sneaker industry and also helped the sport do the same.

“The story will focus on Vaccaro’s relentless quest to sign Jordan to what was then the third-place shoe company, a journey that took him to Jordan’s parents, and in particular his powerful, dynamic mother, as well as to former coaches, advisers and friends. Jordan will be a mythic figure hovering above the movie and never seen, even as Vaccaro tries to reach him by gaining access to those close to him and around him.” The upcoming feature will mark the first feature for Skydance Sports, which was founded by David Ellison.

Ben Affleck will serve as the director and writer while he co-stars and produces the untitled sports marketing drama alongside Matt Damon, who will also star, write and produce. Mandalay Pictures, the banner run by Peter Guber and Jason Michael Berman, will also produce. The pair famously co-wrote and starred together in Gus Van Sant's 1997 film Good Will Hunting, which earned them an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. More recently, they shared the screen with Adam Driver and Jodie Comer in Ridley Scott's medieval drama The Last Duel.

On the work front, Ben Affleck previously directed films including Gone Baby Gone, The Town, Oscar winning Argo and Live by Night. He recently starred opposite Ana de Armas in the erotic thriller Deep Water and will next be seen in The Flash and Robert Rodriguez’s thriller Hypnotic. Meanwhile, film credits for Matt Damon include Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

