South Korean pop group 2PM’s member Lee Junho and Girls’ Generation’s member YoonA have been confirmed to share screen in the upcoming romantic comedy K-drama titled King the Land (working title).

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on April 20, it was confirmed that King the Land will star Lee Junho and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA. The romantic comedy is about a chaebol heir named Goo Won who cannot stand fake smiles. He meets Cheon Sa Rang who is always equipped with a bright smile even when she does not want to due to the nature of her profession, and together, the two set out to find happy days in which they can sincerely smile brightly together. King the Land refers to a VVIP business lounge, which is a place of dreams for hoteliers.

Lee Junho will take on the role of Goo Won who has everything except for good sense when it comes to dating. Meanwhile, YoonA will be starring as Cheon Sa Rang who lands a job at King Hotel, which gave her the happiest memories when she was young, and she matures while facing all sorts of prejudice and misunderstanding.

The upcoming rom-com will be created by scriptwriter Cheon Sung Il who previously worked on All of Us Are Dead. The show will be co-produced by npio Entertainment and BY4M. As per the report, King the Land will begin filming this fall after wrapping up casting. The broadcast schedule and platform have yet to be decided.

Lee Junho is a South Korean singer who debuted as an actor in 2013 with his breakout role in Cold Eyes. He is known for his roles in Good Manager, Rain or Shine, and The Red Sleeve. Meanwhile, YoonA has starred in multiple K-dramas such as The K2, Love Rain, and Prime Minister and I. She is also starring on tvN’s Big Mouse, an upcoming television series starring Lee Jong Suk and Im Yoon Ah.

