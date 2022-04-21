comscore

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2- Agni Pariksha to release in theatres on June 17

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After the success of Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz, the makers immediately started work on the sequel of the film titled Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha. While the first part was released directly on OTT, the makers are all set to release the sequel on the big screen. Inspired by true events, the film narrates the story of a man on a mission to rescue his kidnapped wife.

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2- Agni Pariksha to release in theatres on June 17

On Thursday, the makers of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha announced that the film will be released in theatres on June 17. Vidyut will essay the role of Sameer who sets out to rescue his wife Nargis played by Shivaleeka Oberoi. Khuda Haafiz is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak while it's directed by Faruk Kabir again.


Zee Studios, Cinergy, and Panorama Studios present, A Panorama Studios production-Khuda Haafiz Chapter II - Agni Pariksha, written and directed by Faruk Kabir, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, Ram Mirchandani. The music is by Mithoon, Vishal Mishra.

Vidyut also has a number of other interesting projects lined up like, Sher Singh Rana, and he has also turned producer with IB 71.

ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha wraps up its Lucknow schedule

More Pages: Khuda Haafiz: Chapter ll - Agni Pariksha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

