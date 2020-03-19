Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.03.2020 | 10:04 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar starrer finds its leading lady in Vaani Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vaani Kapoor has found her next project. After being part of last year's biggest blockbuster War starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, Vaani will be the leading lady in Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom. She will be playing the role of his wife and has a pivotal role.

Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar starrer finds its leading lady in Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor was signed a week ago and it's not the usual role. The makers are currently working on the look tests for her. The team will begin recee once travel restrictions are sorted out! The film is set in the 80s so the locations will be finalized accordingly.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the story is of one of India’s forgotten heroes, it will go on floors this year and will release on 2nd April 2021. The story inspired by true events is written by Aseem Arora & Pervez Shaikhand and is touted to be a very high-end espionage thriller.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment.

ALSO READ: “I had a blessed 2019 with War,” says Vaani Kapoor, who now teams up with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera

More Pages: Bell Bottom Box Office Collection

Tags : , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Producers Guild of India sets up a relief…

Radhika Madan feels actors do not give…

"I urge film fraternity to stay home and…

After a production house registers the title…

Coronavirus scare: Filmmakers and producers…

Coronavirus scare: Karan Johar led Dharma…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification